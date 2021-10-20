Thunderstorms and 50mph winds to batter UK as severe weather warning issued

Wales and much of England will be showered by heavy rain and thunderstorms on Wednesday (20 October) (Photo: Getty Images)

Thunderstorms, heavy rain and gusty winds up to 50mph will batter much of England and Wales today (20 October), as forecasters warn of severe conditions.

A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms has been issued for large swathes of the country until midday on Wednesday, with disruption to travel expected.

What has the Met Office said?

Wales and much of England will be showered by heavy rain and thunderstorms this morning, with the affected regions warned to expect a chance of flooding, lightning strikes and strong winds.

The Met Office said: “An area of heavy rain and thunderstorms will move quickly eastwards across Wales and southwestern England into parts of central, southern and eastern England during Wednesday morning.

“Many areas will see a spell of rain whilst some places will be affected by thunderstorms bringing a brief period of heavy rain, lightning, and strong, gusty winds with hail also affecting some spots.

“Gusts will tend to peak at 40-50 mph, but whilst very unlikely in any one place, much stronger winds are possible here and there, then potentially damaging some structures.

The unsettled conditions may lead to sudden flooding in some areas, creating difficult diving conditions and road closures are likely.

The severe weather warning has been issued for the following areas:

East Midlands

Derby

Derbyshire

Leicester

Leicestershire

Lincolnshire

Northamptonshire

Nottingham

Nottinghamshire

Rutland

East of England

Bedford

Cambridgeshire

Central Bedfordshire

Essex

Hertfordshire

Luton

Norfolk

Peterborough

Suffolk

London and South East England

Buckinghamshire

Hampshire

Isle of Wight

Milton Keynes

Oxfordshire

Portsmouth

Reading

Southampton

West Berkshire

Windsor and Maidenhead

Wokingham

North West England

Cheshire East

Cheshire West and Chester

Halton

Merseyside

Warrington

South West England

Bath and North East Somerset

Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole

Bristol

Cornwall

Devon

Dorset

Gloucestershire

Isles of Scilly

North Somerset

Plymouth

Somerset

South Gloucestershire

Swindon

Torbay

Wiltshire

Wales

Blaenau Gwent

Bridgend

Caerphilly

Cardiff

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Isle of Anglesey

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Newport

Pembrokeshire

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Swansea

Torfaen

Vale of Glamorgan

Wrexham

West Midlands

Herefordshire

Shropshire

Staffordshire

Stoke-on-Trent

Telford and Wrekin

Warwickshire

West Midlands Conurbation

Worcestershire

What is the forecast for the rest of the week?

Conditions will be mostly windy and unsettling for much of Wednesday, particularly in Wales, south west and central England.

Northern Ireland, southern Scotland and the far north of England should stay mostly dry, although temperatures will likely be a lot cooler in northern parts.

Heavy rain and coastal gales are forecast in southern England on Wednesday evening, while Scotland will also be hit by rain showers and wind.

Temperatures are forecast to be much chillier across the whole of the UK on Thursday (21 October), especially in the north of the country.

Strong winds and gales will affect the far north east and rain is forecast for northern and western areas.

The cold weather will continue into Friday (22 October) and conditions will remain mostly dry and breezy for much of the country, although some scattered showers could fall in the north.

The weather should remain dry heading into the weekend, although rain is expected in parts, with the northwest forecast to have the wettest conditions on Sunday (24 October), including a risk of thunderstorms.