McDonald's Monopoly 2021 has officially started - how to play and the prizes up for grabs

McDonald’s Monopoly, which was first launched in 2005, was cancelled last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic - but it’s back once again with bigger and better prizes ready to be won.

This is everything you need to know about McDonald’s Monopoly 2021.

What is McDonald’s Monopoly and how can I play?

Players can take part in McDonald’s Monopoly by collecting game pieces found on the packaging of qualifying McDonald’s menu items - these game pieces share the same road names you’d find on a Monopoly board, like Mayfair and Fleet Street.

Each game piece represents a tile on the Monopoly board, which you can get for free from a McDonald’s restaurant, or you can play along online instead.

By collecting a specific set of tiles, you can be in with a chance of winning some big prizes - although the pieces that will win you the biggest prizes will be harder to come by, as there are fewer of these pieces in rotation.

Additionally, there are also instant win stickers that can be redeemed immediately by players. These are usually food items from McDonald’s.

If you want to take part, you’ll need to be over the age of 16.

What prizes are up for grabs?

There are loads of different prizes available to be won with McDonald’s Monopoly.

Here are just some of the prizes available:

£100k in cash

Lay-Z-Spa hot tub

50 inch 4K Hisense Roku TV

Wireless headphones from Urbanears

A phone with a one year plan provided by Sky Mobile

£500 shopping spree with Missguided or Menace

Ibiza Villa or UK getaway holiday

Of course there is always the chance of winning food from McDonald’s as well, like chicken nuggets, Big Macs and McFlurries.

What are the qualifying menu items?

Not every menu item from McDonald’s is included in the Monopoly game.

These are the items that are included:

Chicken and Bacon Salad or Chicken Salad, triple label

Chicken Selects 3 or 5 Pieces, triple label

Chicken BBC Smokehouse, triple label

Big Tasty with or without Bacon, triple label

Any Big Flavour Wrap, triple label

Chicken Legend (Mayo, BBQ or Spicy), triple label

Medium or Large Carbonated Soft Drink, triple label

Any item from the McCafe Iced rage, triple label

Medium or Large Fries, double label

Mozzarella Dippers or Mozzarella Dippers Cheese Sharebox, double label

Cadbury Dairy Milk or Cadbury Caramel McFlurry, double label

When does McDonald’s Monopoly start?

Originally McDonald’s Monopoly was going to begin earlier this year, on 24 March, but instead it was pushed back due to the ongoing Covid-19 restrictions and closures affecting its branches.

It officially began today, Wednesday 25 August.

However, McDonald’s had already printed and dated over 200 million Monopoly game pieces when the decision was made to postpone the game.

McDonald’s said: “McDonald’s has repurposed the packaging with these outdated game pieces to ensure the Monopoly promotion at McDonald’s could return for customers as soon as it was safe to do so in August.

“The game pieces will include incorrect expiry dates, so McDonald’s are urging customers to check the dates.”

What are the new dates?

The new dates for the 2021 McDonald’s Monopoly game goes as follows:

Campaign dates

Play from:

Old date: 24/03/2021

New date: 25/08/2021

Play until:

Old date: 04/05/2021

New date: 05/10/2021

Collect to win

Redeem prize by (except McDonald’s food):

Old date: 04/06/2021

New date: 05/11/2021

Redeem McDonald’s food prizes by:

Old date: 18/05/2021

New date: 19/10/2021

Instant win

Redeem prize by (except McDonald’s food or discount vouchers):

Old date: 04/06/2021

New date: 05/11/2021

Redeem McDonald’s food or Just Eat discount vouchers by:

Old date: 18/05/2021

New date: 19/10/2021

Redeem discount vouchers by (except Just Eat vouchers):

Old date: 31/08/2021 (or earlier)

New date: 31/01/2022

Online game

Enter from:

Old date: 24/03/2021

New date: 25/08/2021

Enter by: