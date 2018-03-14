Young Harry, 6, lands major role

A Bardsey Primary pupil has landed a role in a Ellen Kent’s award-winning production of Madama Butterfly.

Six-year-old Harry Scott-Taylor will play Sorrow at Bradford’s Alhambra Theatre on Saturday, March 17, after a search for local talent.

His mother Tanya said: “Harry is very excited and is also a little apprehensive as it is his first time on stage.”

The youngster, who also likes ballet, swimming and Beavers, was discovered through Alwoodley Stagecoach, which he has been attending since April last year.

Ellen invited Stagecoach Theatre Arts Alwoodley to supply a child to play Sorrow and other children to take part and experience.

Harry will appear opposite Maria Hee Jung Kim from the National Opera, Seoul, Korea who sings the tragic Cio-Cio San.

After being seduced and then deserted by Lieutenant Pinkerton and being shunned by her family and friends, Cio-Cio San names her child Sorrow, ever hopeful that Pinkerton will return so she can rename the child Joy. However when Pinkerton finally does return with his new American wife, Cio-Cio San ends up taking her own life, racked with despair over his betrayal.

Harry will have rehearsed the role with his drama school before joining the cast and full orchestra for the performance.