Young Driver wins fifth in nationals

A Tadcaster Grammar schoolboy has claimed joint fifth place in a national driving competition.

Harry Barlow, 15, of Kirkby Wharfe, was one of 20 finalists in the 14-16 age category at the Young Driver Challenge 2018, which took place on September 22. Youngsters hoping to be named Britain’s Best Young Driver came from all over the country to take part in the event, held at the Fire Service College at Moreton-in-Marsh, Gloucestershire – despite some being seven years away from being able to get their licence.

Harry wowed the judges with his skills behind the wheel – being marked on general control, judgement and positioning, as well as manoeuvres including parallel parking, emergency stops and steering.

Harry, who qualified at Church Fenton, Harry said: “It was a really fun day, I enjoyed getting to spend so long behind the wheel and showing the instructors everything I’ve learnt. They definitely put us to the test!

“I feel proud of myself for being in the top 20 in my age group across the whole country. I feel like all this experience is going to be really helpful when it comes to getting on the road for real – I’ll already have a good idea of how to physically drive the car, and will be able to focus more on what’s going on around me.”

The Challenge is run by Young Driver, which is one of the country’s largest provider of pre-17 driving tuition, operating at 60 venues across the UK.

Lessons take place in dual controlled Vauxhall Corsas with fully qualified instructors in a bid to create a safer next generation of drivers.

Laura White, of Young Driver, added: “Huge congratulations to Harry.”