Yorkshire Players raise over £20,000 to help blind children

Yorkshire Players have raised £20,203.33 for a children and young people’s service run by The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB).

The total was collected at the Player’s annual ball, held last November at The Old Swan, Harrogate.

The glamourous black-tie dinner was attended by over 300 people, who donated generously on the night.

The huge sum will support the RNIB’s work with blind and partially sighted children and young people, both locally and across the UK.

Alex Byers, RNIB Area Fundraising Manager for Yorkshire and the Humber, said: “We’d like to say a big ‘thank you’ to Charlie and Bianca Hare of The Yorkshire Players for supporting RNIB’s Children and Young Peoples Service at this year’s Players Ball.

“We’d also like to thank everyone who attended or donated to make the dinner the success that it was.

“Too many people are unable to achieve their potential in a world that blocks their way.

“That’s why we’ve been working alongside the sight loss community to create innovative and inspiring ways for everyone to thrive.

“Together with support like this, we can smash through the barriers faced by people with sight loss.”

RNIB relies on donations to provide practical and emotional support to people living with sight loss and run services including its Helpline, Advice Service and Talking Books library.