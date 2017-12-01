Yorkshire motorway crashes prompt ice warning

Motorists are being warned to take care in icy conditions following a spate of collisions on motorways in Yorkshire this morning.

A number of collisions have already been reported as snowfall through the night, coupled with freezing temperatures affected the region’s roads.

At around 7am, Highways England reported that two lanes were blocked on the A1 northbound within junction 44 due to a collision between multiple vehicles.

A spokesperson for the agency said: “Emergency services at scene, please take care on approach, delays are building.”

Traffic was unable to exit the motorway the fast link onto the A64 eastbound. Instead, drivers were advised to exit at junction 44 in order to join the A64.

There are delays too on the M1. One lane has since been reopened following a collision between junctions 47 and 48 near Garforth at around 6.30am.

Elsewhere and one lane is blocked on the M62 eastbound between junctions 36 and 37 near Goole following a single vehicle collision that has caused damage to the central reservation.

West Yorkshire Police tweeted: “Icy conditions on the A1 and M1, both north & south bound, between the A1M at Bramham and the M1 j46 at Colton. Please take care and drive to the conditions. Gritters are in operation.”