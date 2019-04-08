Yorkshire-based Northern Broadsides' production of battle of sexes comedy to open German Shakespeare festival - UK tour dates info

Northern Broadsides' acclaimed co-production with the New Vic Theatre, Newcastle-under-Lyme, of William Shakespeare’s glorious tale of antagonistic romance and chaotic comedy Much Ado About Nothing will be opening this year’s Shakespeare festival at the Globe Theatre in the German city of Neuss.

The festival– now is in its 29th year – will run in from June 14 June to July 13 and will stage 33 performances of 15 productions from France, Poland, Hungary, England and Germany.

As well as the productions, there will be a Shakespeare Day for children, workshops for school pupils and teachers, and introductory presentations for the seven premieres scheduled to take place in Germany and on NRW radio.

Northern Broadsides artistic director Conrad Nelson said: “As we career into continued uncertainty I take some solace in the knowledge that Arts organisations across European and the words of a 400-year-old play can still form the foundations for an effective and enjoyable artistic partnership.

"I'm absolutely delighted to be returning to the International Shakespeare festival in Neuss, with our critically acclaimed production of Much Ado about Nothing.

"Under the enthusiastic leadership of producer Dr Rainer Wiertz The Globe Theatre continues to flourish. My last visit in 2000 was playing the reluctant lover, 'Benedick' in the same play - the memories of which are vivid. In 2019 I return as director and despite of all, I have no reluctance in hoping that our future cultural liaisons with Europe could be equally as bright.”

Dr Rainer Wiertz, artistic director of the festival, said: "The start of our festival is always a very special event, and we all are eagerly and curiously looking forward to your vibrant, explosive and dashing Much Ado About Nothing. We are very proud that you will participate in this year's program!"

The Shakespeare Festival, which takes place annually in the early summer, is unique of its kind.

Fans of Shakespeare's dramatic, turbulent, witty plays make the journey to the Rhine from all over Germany and are inspired by the atmosphere. It's relaxed and uncomplicated and the theatre companies from all four corners of the world contribute to this, bringing international flair to Neuss for four weeks of the year in June and July.

The Globe Neuss on the Rennbahn is a small-scale replica of Shakespeare’s 1599 theatre.

The intimate horseshoe design brings the audience really close to the action, whether their seats are in the stalls or on one of the two raised tiers. A unique atmosphere is created by the lovingly designed ambiance, with its “(Shakes)beer garden” and its inviting foyer contributing to the festival’s very special quality.

The Northern Broadsides and New Vic Theatre co-production is currently on a national tour and will be visiting Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield, April 16 to 20

Viaduct Theatre, Halifax, April 25 to April 4

York Theatre Royal, May 14 to 18

Harrogate Theatre, May 21 to 25