World cycling eyes up Tad

Tadcaster has a “fantastic opportunity” to show the world what it has to offer.

Selby Council Leader Coun Mark Crane said he was delighted that the highly prestigious nine-day UCI Road World Championships is on route for the town and area next September.

Coun Crane said: “What a great opportunity for Tadcaster – and all the other places in our area on race routes.

“These events will bring with them the very best cyclists in the world and thousands of spectators.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity to show the world what our area has to offer. We know from last year’s Tour de Yorkshire that Tadcaster can put on a great show.”

Tadcaster is one of four start points for the para-cycling road races to be held on the first day of the championships, Saturday September 21 2019.

On Friday September 27, 2019, the women’s junior and men’s under-23 road races will pass through Monk Fryston, Sherburn-in-Elmet and Tadcaster.

The Championships are such a high profile world sporting event that they are receiving unprecedented financial backing from the government and UK Sport. The event is being managed by Yorkshire 2019 Ltd, which operates under the banner of UK Sport.

Tracey Crouch, Government Minister for Sport, said: “This event is going to be one of the highlights of 2019 as the best cyclists in the world go head-to-head to Yorkshire.

“It is fantastic that inclusivity is at the heart of these Championships with a day of world-class para-cycling and the new Team Time Trial Mixed Relay event introduced. We want to encourage everybody to get involved in sport and events such as this can inspire many people to do just that.”

British Cycling CEO, Julie Harrington, added: “We believe that cycling has the ability to take on some of the biggest challenges facing our society, and the legacy and inspiration that we can harness from next year’s Championships in Yorkshire is another vital step on our journey to transform Britain into a great cycling nation.

“We’re determined to ensure that the 2019 UCI Road World Championships in Yorkshire doesn’t just change the lives of those collecting a rainbow jersey, but the lives of the children, families and everyone who discovers – or rediscovers – the simple pleasure of riding a bike as a result.”