Work starts on Stables Lane project

Work has started to transform Stables Lane playing field in Boston Spa into a multi-user recreational space.

Brambledown Landscape Services Director Sean Easton is working closely with Site Manager Chris Pratt to ensure that all is well with the contract.

Sean said: “We are delighted to have been selected for this initial work on what is a very exciting and interesting development.

“As a local organisation with a base in Thorp Arch it is especially pleasing to be involved and we are very focused on doing an excellent job.”

The work is expected to finish in August and initial work on paths and landscaping will be followed by creation of a children’s play area, two junior football pitches, a stage area and a nature conservation area.

Parish Councillor Kevin Alderson, chairman of the Stables Lane Working Group, is very pleased to see the work finally start.

Coun Alderson said: “After being two years in the planning it is very pleasing to finally see something happening on the field.

“We feel very confident, given the extensive consultation that we carried out, that the new Stables Lane facilities will provide something for everyone in the village and we very much hope that villagers and visitors alike will use the playing field to relax in.”