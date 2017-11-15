Woman trapped after car flips onto its roof in Harrogate

A woman was left trapped inside her car after it flipped onto its roof following a crash in Harrogate.

Firefighters were called to reports of a car in a ditch in Shaw Lane, Beckwithshaw, at around 9.45pm last night (Tuesday).

Crews found the car was on its roof, and a woman was trapped inside.

They used a saw to cut away foliage in the ditch and rescued the woman.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said she was given a precautionary check at the scene for minor injuries.