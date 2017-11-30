Winners of Harrogate Mumbler Awards revealed

Harrogate District’s most child-friendly businesses, and the talent behind them, were recognised for their work at the fifth Harrogate Mumbler Awards.

Eleven winners were announced at the gala dinner at the Swan Hotel in Harrogate. For the first time the Awards were sponsored by Bristol Street Motors Vauxhall Knaresborough.

The event raised £1145 for Saint Michael’s Hospice.

This annual event brings together over 300 independent businesses, childcare practitioners and services for an evening of awards, celebration and recognition.

Harrogate Mumbler Founder Sally Haslewood said: “Once again I was delighted to be able to share in the success of these fabulous local businesses and individuals. The Harrogate Mumbler Awards winners are voted entirely by the public and as such are a true ‘stamp of approval’.

"Each year we receive more nominations and votes than in previous years. During 2017 numbers were up by 25 per cent.

“For the first time this year we also awarded a “Highly Commended” entry in each category as well as new category, Newcomer of the Year 2017.

"I was thrilled to see so many new finalists this year, particularly the local independent businesses and it only seemed fair that we recognize their amazing achievements, as well as the more established local businesses.”

Here are the winners:

Mumblers’ Favourite Children’s Retailer, sponsored by Warmerlife - Winner: Stomp, Knaresborough; Highly Commended: Flutterlily

Mumblers’ Favourite Day Nursery, sponsored by Watson Training Services - Winner: Woodlands Day Nursery; Highly Commended: PlayAway Day Nursery

Mumblers’ Favourite Pre-School, sponsored by Raworths Family Law - Winner: Woodlands Day Nursery Pre-School; Highly Commended: Performatots Harrogate

Mumblers’ Favourite Class or Activity, sponsored by Ethos Asset Finance - Winner: Water Babies; Highly Commended: Hartbeeps

Mumblers’ Favourite Children’s Attraction, sponsored by GT Service - Winner: The Valley Gardens; Highly Commended: Winkies Soft Play Harrogate

Eating out with the Kids, sponsored by Stewart Amos, Mortgage Advisor, Barlow Barton - Winner: Billy Bob’s Ice Cream Parlour; Highly Commended: Mrs Smith’s Café

Mumblers’ Favourite Party Provider, sponsored by the Harrogate Hair Studio - Winner: Rascal’s Entertainment; Highly Commended: Painting Pots Knaresborough

Childminder/Nanny of the Year, sponsored by Chris Jones Martial Arts - Winner: Stephanie Fagan; Highly Commended: Alice McIntyre Childminding Services

Teacher/Child Practitioner of the Year, sponsored by Elavon - Winner: Matt Pullen, Funcare/Rascals Entertainment; Highly Commended: Tory Hardy, Water Babies

Mumpreuneur of the Year, sponsored by BCT Accountants - Winner: Melanie Vauvelle-Don; Highly Commended: Verity Hardcastle, Shampooches

Newcomer of the Year, sponsored by Bristol Street Motors Vauxhall Knaresborough - Winner: Mrs Smith’s Café; Highly Commended: Harrogate & Knaresborough Toy Library