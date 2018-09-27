What a summer to enjoy

The summer may have left us for another year, but what a summer it has been, writes Wetherby Mayor Coun Galan Moss.

Endless days of blue skies and sunshine and a timely reminder (if ever needed) of just how lucky we are to have so many beautiful walks in and around Wetherby, from walks by the river to walks along the old railway tracks to mention but two.

One couldn’t mention summer without acknowledging the magnificent floral displays provided by Wetherby in Bloom. Let us not forget that during the hot, dry, summer the volunteers have succeeded in keeping the displays watered.

By now you may have seen all the work the has taken place to refurbish the children’s playgrounds at Scaur Bank, Masons Field and Nidd Approach.

I think you will agree that the new sites are fantastic and I hope they will be enjoyed and respected by everyone. I know my grandchildren are looking forward to having a go on the new equipment.

On the topic of walks and playgrounds I would ask that dog owners and walkers act responsibly; clean up after dogs and please make sure that they are on a lead, particularly in the vicinity of the playgrounds where young children will no doubt be playing.

This month has been a little quieter but still interesting and rewarding.

I visited the new playground at Scaur Bank and was pleased to see children enjoying themselves.

It was also good to receive positive feedback from their parents.

The Mayoress of Wetherby, Sandra, and I were recently invited by the Mayor of Morley to a charity evening entitled Morley has Talent (no we weren’t taking part).

This was a talent show for local people and consisted of choirs, musicians, singers, dancers, a comedian and other acts.

We thoroughly enjoyed the evening and took the opportunity of promoting our lovely town of Wetherby.

Another interesting event was the Civic Service of Selby District Council which was held at Sherburn in Elmet and included the opening of the refurbished old Girls School as a community centre and tea rooms. A truly magnificent transformation.

In my absence the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Neil O’Byrne opened the coffee morning and launch event for “40 faces of St Gemma’s” photography exhibition which marks the local Hospice’s 40th anniversary.

The display is still on view in the Town Hall until October 5 and I would encourage you to visit.

The Coffee morning, at which Sandra helped, was very successful in raising much needed funds to enable this valuable Hospice to continue providing much need help to our community

I have continued my ambition of congratulating and praising people who carry out good work.

At the Selby Civic Service I sought out the caterer and personally congratulated her on superb refreshments. She not only appreciated my comments but called all her staff round to receive the congratulations as well.

At the Morley has Talent show I went over to the compere and gave him a bit of advice which was ‘don’t change anything!”

Finally, have you praised or congratulated anyone yet for doing a good job?