Wetherby WI mark 75 years

One of the oldest Women’s Institute groups in the West Yorkshire Federation celebrated its 75th anniversary last weekend.

Wetherby WI members held a coffee morning at the Town Hall and put on show displays of its history and changes of the group.

NAWN 1809151AM4 W'by WI 75th. anni.Janet Spencer, Ruth Aitken and Joan Stables. (1809151AM4)

One member commented: “Oh how the fashions have changed. So glad we no longer wear suits, hats and gloves to our monthly meetings.”

The group, which started in 1943, now has 30 members who enjoy a variety of activities.

To join Wetherby WI, contact Joan Staples on 01937 584856 or email wetherbywi@gmail.com