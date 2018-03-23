Wetherby named in Sunday Times Best Places guide

Wetherby has been named in the Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide 2018 for the first time.

The guide describes it as “a handsome Georgian market town with a real sense of community and picturesque water meadows for walking the dog”.

1st March 2012.'Wetherby/Collingham Profile.'Pictured Wetherby Town Hall'Picture by Gerard Binks.

Mayor of Wetherby Coun Norma Harrington said she is delighted at the inclusion in the prestigious national list.

“I am proud and honoured to have been the Mayor of this fabulous town of Wetherby for the past two years, and am excited and delighted that The Sunday Times has recognised us in this way,” she said.

“The people who are born and bred here have known it all along, but those of us who are more recent residents soon fall in love with the town, its history, its people and its friendly community atmosphere.”

The guide states: “The market town has been slowly gentrifying, while retaining the down-to-earth friendliness that neighbours such as Harrogate are in danger of losing.

“Many locals volunteer, from Scouts and Guides to the Rotary Club, the University of the Third Age to Wetherby in Bloom, and to help with the annual arts festival.”

And the report goes on to praise the town centre pubs and the many independent shops.

“Some of the many pubs have been revamped and turned into wine bars but there are still plenty of spit and sawdust places to sup an ale. The Crown is a good spot to start.

“Bar the odd big brand chain, the narrow streets are packed with independents, and while there are more gift shops than there might be occasions for, the town also has three butchers, a cinema and fish and chips courtesy of the Wetherby Whaler.

“While popular with retirees, Wetherby is also loved by young families. The same goes for the nearby village of Boston Spa.”

Chairman of Welcome to Wetherby, Coun Cindy Bentley said: “I am delighted that Wetherby has been recognised in this way and for so many of the reasons which local residents already know and appreciate.

“Welcome to Wetherby hopes that this will encourage more visitors to come to our town and enjoy the many delights which Wetherby has to offer.”

Keith Innocent, Residential Sales Director of Thomlinsons estate agents said the town’s inclusion in the Sunday Times Guide came as no surprise.

“Wetherby has always been a fantastic place to live so we weren’t surprised to see the town featured in the Sunday Times.

“It’s a lovely town to live in with many great individual shops and facilities, yet is only a short distance away from the major cities of Leeds and York.

“In the centre of the “Golden Triangle” the Wetherby housing market is very buoyant and we see many buyers from across the country eagerly visiting the town to find a suitable home to settle in.”

l Tell us what you like about Wetherby. Email news@wetherbynews.co.uk or post your comments under the story on the Wetherby News facebook page.