Wetherby gears up for open day

Wetherby is gearing up to show off its best assets during its first Whole Town Open Day.

The event on Saturday October 13, 10am-3pm, will not only see buildings open to the public but taster sessions by groups.

Wetherby Bath House. (1709095AM2)

A spokesman for Welcome to Wetherby, the group organising the Day, said: “The Welcome to Wetherby Whole Town Open Day is an opportunity to explore the town and find out things people didn’t know before in an event designed to showcase the best of what Wetherby’s community and voluntary sector has to offer.

“We’re delighted that we already have more than 40 organisations involved.”

Wetherby Fire Station will be open, along with the Police station, for people to see what goes on behind the scenes and enjoy attractions such as mounted police and off-road vehicles.

For the sporty, there will be taster sessions of rugby, football, tennis and petanque and guided bike rides led by Wetherby Bike Trails.

Fwd: Wetherby Bandstand - Summary of Summer Concerts & Photo 2

The day will also see the grand opening of the Town Council’s three refurbished playgrounds at Scaur Bank (opens at 10.30am), Nidd Approach (11am) and Masons Field (11.30am). Goody bags for the first 25 children to arrive at each site will be on offer.

Groups will put on displays in the Town Hall, including an exhibition from the Camera Club.

There will be coffee mornings at the Georgian Batt House, Methodist Church and Wetherby Town Hall.

All activities will be free with programmes and maps available from the Town Hall on the day, along with a specially designed Wetherby Passport for families and children which will take them on a tour around the town.