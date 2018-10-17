Wetherby embraces Whole Town Open Day as crowds flock in

Wetherby’s first Whole Town Open Day has been declared a huge success.

The showcase of what the town has to offer, organised by Welcome to Wetherby, saw the town’s finest activities on show.

NAWN 1810133AM10 Wetherby Open Day. PC Jess Lane chats with Ben Kendrew(6), Luca Vladea-Holden(5), Lottie Poole(6) and Annabel Kendrew(4) (1810133AM10)

Coun Cindy Bentley, chairman of the group which has been working to boost the profile of the town for the past eight years, said: “The event was a huge success.

“Thanks are due to the Welcome to Wetherby team for organising it, to all of the local organisations and their volunteers, some of whom participated in the Community Showcase and others who provided a variety of venues and activities.

“Lastly, a big thank you to the hundreds of people who came into town to support the event.

“It was Wetherby at its best and shows what can be achieved when the whole community works together.”

NAWN 1810133AM3 Wetherby Open Day, Members of The Daytones. (1810133AM3)

According the Wetherby Town Clerk Iona Taylor, an estimated 500 people turned out the look behind the scenes at the town’s police, with about a hundred viewing the studios of local radio station Tempo FM and 50 people were trained in life-saving first aid skills.

Also on show was the plunge pool in Jubilee Gardens, displays from 25 local organisations and performances from five local bands in the Horsefair Centre.

Mayor of Wetherby, Coun Galan Moss, said: “It was a privilege and a pleasure to be able to visit all the activities around the town.

“They all showed the true spirit of our beautiful town of Wetherby.

NAWN 1810133AM1 Wetherby Open Day, Keith Ward, Les Brown, Mike Webster and Ian Leadley of Wetherby Old Men's Parliament. (1810133AM1)

“I was particularly pleased to be released form the handcuffs at the Police Station and relieved they did not keep my finger prints for future use.”

He added: “I could have stayed all day and listened to the singers and musicians in the Horsefair Centre.

“I managed to complete my passport as I am sure many other people did.”

“Well done to Welcome to Wetherby team.”

NAWN 1810133AM9 Wetherby Open Day. Mark Barrow and Darren Richards from The Wetherby and District Angling Club. (1810133AM9)

For the sporty, Wetherby Bulldogs encouraged kids to turn up and try rugby league on the Ings, while others took to two wheels to go cycling with Wetherby Bike Trails and have a go at tennis at Castlegarth.

Other clubs who showcased their activities included Wetherby Camera Club with an exhibition, Wetherby in Bloom, who recruited new helpers, the Old Men’s Parliament with a Shadows tribute band.

NAWN 1810133AM2 Wetherby Open Day, Diana Lee and members of The Collingham Band. (1810133AM2)