Wetherby business brewing up a success

A local group of real ale lovers is set to bring brewing back to Wetherby after an absence of almost a century, with the opening of a new microbrewery, The Wetherby Brew Co.

The new brewery, on York Road, will be opening its doors to the public on Saturday and Sunday, as well as the folliwing Friday and Saturday (December 22 and 23) when people will be able to take a brewery tour, sample beers brewed on the premises and buy gift packs and bottled beers to take home.

The initial range of beers on offer will include Wetherby Blonde, Wetherby Gold, Wetherby Bitter, Wetherby Classic and Wetherby Porter.

Sean White, Head Brewer and founding partner, told the Wetherby News: “You can perhaps consider us more of a nanobrewery than a microbrewery.

“Initially we’ll be focussing on traditional cask and bottled ales, but we’re also looking forward to producing some exciting American influenced craft beers.

“It’s true to say that we’ll be brewing on a very small scale, but this allows us to be very creative.

“Going forward, we’re planning on brewing a range of different beer styles for our customers, many of whom we hope will be Wetherby residents”.

Sean’s business partner and co-founder Tom Roberts added: “We’re a small independent company and so it was really important we chose the right location for our business.

“We looked at several locations around Yorkshire and Wetherby ticked all the boxes.

“We also wanted to establish a name for our beers that local residents could identify with, while at the same time giving a nod to Wetherby’s original brewery, which was located where the bus station now stands.

“We felt the best way to do this was to incorporate the town’s name and bridge in to our logo and bottle designs.”

Tom’s business partner, co-Director and father, Ivan Roberts said they “prided themselves” on being a friendly, local business.

“We will be operating ‘hands on’ brewery experience days, and next year we’re planning on opening a bottle shop and tap room on weekends,” he said.

The Wetherby Brew Co was officially opened for business on Friday by Wetherby Town Mayor, Cllr Norma Harrington and Alec Shelbrooke MP, whose constituency office is based in the town.

Mr Shelbrooke wished the venture every success - and looks forward to trying the beer.

“It’s great to see brewing returning to Wetherby in the form of an independent business, bringing new job opportunities to my constituency,” he said.

CHEERS! YOUR GOOD BEER GUIDE

WETHERBY IPA

A refreshing hoppy ale with a zesty, strong citrus flavour and aroma. Perfect with a curry!

ABV 4.8%

Style India Pale Ale

WETHERBY BLONDE

A light and refreshing pale blonde ale with a hint of citrus.

ABV 4.2%

Style Pale Ale

WETHERBY PORTER

Rich, yet refreshing with a Chocolate and Coffee flavour. Goes well with roasted or smoked dishes.

ABV 4.3%

Style Porter