Wetherby 10k basks in sunshine

Runners battled the hot temperatures in the early autumn sunshine as they set out on the 13th annual Wetherby 10k run last Sunday.
Organised by Wetherby Runners the Cracking Little Yorkshire Run, as it is known, saw a packed field from around the region set out from Wetherby Racecourse and followed a flat route around the area.
National Award winning for Race management and safety the event is Gold Graded by BARR.
And it is popular with runners because the date of the race suits those training for the Yorkshire Marathon in October or this weekend’s Great North Run.
First home was Callum Elson of Roundhay Runners in 33:35 and for the women was Sharon Barlow of Harrogate Harriers & AC in 39:26.
Wetherby Runners members Paul Millgate and Emily Legg were first home for the club in 35:40 and 43:01, respectively.
A race spokesman said: “There were outstanding performances for our local winners and well done to all those who took part in The Wetherby Run 10k on a very warm afternoon.”
Wetherby Mini Marathon was a success for local runners who featured in the top five finishers.
First home for Wetherby Runners AC was Daniel Linstrum, in 9:39, third was Max Binner in 10:10, fourth placed was Tom Davey in 10:30.
First girl home for Wetherby Runners AC was Lucy Davey in 13:59.
Entry for the next Wetherby 10k on September 1 2019 is available for a limited period at https://racebest.com/races/6kktw
Pictures: Adrian Murray