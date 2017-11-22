Walton artists’ work goes on show to public

Walton Group of Artists held their Annual Art Exhibition at Walton Village Hall last weekend.

Each year the group raffles a painting of a well known artist and the money is donated to a local charity. Last year £262 was raised for St John’s Catholic School for the Deaf, which has been used to supply plants for their new sensory gabardine. This year a painting by the artist John Harrison was raffled and the nominated charity is Mind.

NAWN 1711181AM4 Walton Art Exhibition. Jan Bulley, (1711181AM4)

A club spokesman said: “The exhibition demonstrated another year of inspiration from the workshops and demonstrations held.

“As well as having demonstrations and Saturday workshops the members give and receive support, inspiration and companionship to each other, this helps to make a creative environment and self belief within the group.”

Original paintings, prints, cards and ceramics were on display. The work covered a large variety in matter and mediums.

Walton Group of Artists draws enthusiasts from miles around and currently has a waiting list.

NAWN 1711181AM3 Walton Art Exhibition. Sandra R Dean. (1711181AM3)

Pictures by Adrian Murray.