Walking for health group strides out

A new group has started in Tadcaster to get people walking and mixing socially.

Run by trained volunteers and ideal for beginners, the group is part of a national initiative called Walking for Health, which has been set up by the Ramblers and Macmillan.

“The aim is to have a short walk for about 45 minutes, based on the abilities of those attending, followed by refreshments at a local cafe,” said spokesman Wendy Reeves.

“If you would like to join us, the next walk is Friday 25th January at 10am from Tadcaster bus station (opposite the Medical centre).

“Doctors, staff and the Patient participation group join the walk to support and congratulate the group on starting this new venture.”

Walking has been described as the perfect exercise, improving minds, self-esteem, mood, sleep quality, anxiety and stress, and helping to prevent heart disease and cancer through building fitness.

There are other Walking for Health groups locally including one in Boston Spa which stages its events on the fourth Tuesday of the month from Boston Spa Methodist Church at 10am.

Wetherby, under the leadership of Sarah Goodwin, has a weekly walk each Wednesday at 10am from Wetherby Methodist Church.