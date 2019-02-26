Volunteers needed for Daffodil Appeal

Care charity Marie Curie has launched its biggest annual fundraising campaign this week.

And people are being asked to volunteer to help with street and supermarket collections for the Great Daffodil Appeal, run by the charity which cares for people living with terminal illness.

For the third-year running, Morrisons has agreed to let the charity stage collections in all stores throughout Yorkshire, including Wetherby on February 28

March 1 and 2.

Faye Cryer, Marie Curie Community Fundraiser explained: “Volunteering to collect donations in return for daffodil pins is a fun and easy way to get involved in the local community. You can collect with a friend or partner and know that you are helping Marie Curie to be there when needed most.

“Chances are, we all know someone who’s been affected by a terminal illness. And it’s heartbreaking that not everyone gets the care and support they need to live their final days with dignity, in the place they want to be. Our nurses care for people in their own homes, providing one-to-one care overnight and support for family members. And we’re always here with expert information, guidance or just a shoulder to lean on. Every daffodil helps us care for more people – this is what makes the Great Daffodil Appeal so important.”

Throughout Yorkshire last year, Marie Curie raised more than £250,000 and in 2019 the Charity is hoping to raise over £285,000 from a range of different fundraising activities including supermarket and street collections between February and April.

Anyone who would like to volunteer for a worthy cause, can sign up for Great Daffodil Appeal collections by visiting www.mariecurie.org.uk/daffodil or phone 01904 755260.