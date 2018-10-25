Villages win at Britain in Bloom

Spofforth and Scholes have battled it out for RHS Britain in Bloom awards after the “most challenging conditions the competition has ever seen”.

At a glittering ceremony in Belfast last Friday, Scholes collected a Silver Gilt in the Large Village category and Gold was won by Spofforth in the Village section.

Darren Share, Chairman of RHS Britain said: “This year’s finalists faced the most challenging conditions the competition has ever seen with much of the country under snow and ice at the start of the spring followed by the joint-hottest summer on record.”

Spofforth was praised for its fruit and veg garden at the village school, the tranquil Millennium Garden with stunning lavender hedge and the high standard of green open spaces throughout.

Spofforth Chairman Lynda Parkinson said: “The team and volunteers have worked monumentally hard to make the village positively sparkle and we were able to wow and impress the RHS judges with new features including our Locomotive and large Wooden Poppies and Silent Soldier in the Remembrance garden.”

Judges said: “The promotion of the village by the group has made this village stand out and is a beacon of excellence others may wish to emulate.

“It’s clear for the people of Spofforth that the In-Bloom competition is a way of life and the committee and everyone involved should be applauded for making the village a clean, green beautiful space and a source of pride for the whole community.”

Five finalists were chosen to fly the flag for the region following success in the Yorkshire in Bloom competition the previous year. A total of 76 groups from across the UK competed in 12 categories with each also vying for a gold, silver gilt, silver or bronze medal.

Scholes In Bloom Chairman Ben Hogan said they were a little disappointed with silver gilt but a couple of things had gone wrong including a vehicle ploughing through flower beds on the Coronation Roundabout just days before judging.

But he added: “This was only the second time we have been in the Britain in Bloom so maybe it will be third time lucky.”

Mr Hogan said the village had improved: “We are recognised for having a terrific feel for our In Bloom work and people like to be involved.

“People’s private gardens have improved and so has littering.”