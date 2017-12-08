Villagers bask in glory of festive lights as crowds celebrate

Crowds turned out to witness Bramham’s official switch on of the Christmas tree lights recently.

Visitors gathered in The Square where stalls from Bramham Community Action Group sold mulled wine, the NSPCC with mince pies and FOBS cakes, soft drinks and reindeer food.

NAWN 1712011AM9 Bramham Lights switch on. (1712011AM9)

The Yorkshire Country Womens Association served hot chocolate and biscuits in the Senior Citizens Shelter and Bramham Primary School choir provided superb entertainment with a range of Christmas carols and songs.

“We were very privileged to have Dame Wheat Berry from Bramham Panto come along to officially switch on the lights,” said spokesman Keith Innocent.

The street light motifs were already on to greet the village but at 7pm a countdown started to allow Dame Wheat Berry to press the button to turn on the Christmas Tree lights.

“Thanks go out to our sponsors for providing the funding to provide the lights because without them there wouldn’t be such a lovely Christmas feel to the village,” added Keith.

NAWN 1712011AM1 Bramham Lights switch on. Keith Innocent with Philippa Dalton, Joanne Ogden,Amanda Whitney and Kate Pirie. (1712011AM1)

“The tree was sponsored by Bramham Parish Council. The lights were sponsored by Bramham Village Hall, Bramham Park, Bowcliffe Hall, Kong Media, The Childrens e-Hospital, Pullen Landscape and a special thanks to the group of villagers who crowd funded one of the lights.

“Thanks also to Nick Young for providing the barriers and chairs.”

NAWN 1712011AM3 Bramham Lights switch on. Misha Kitching, Norah Stark. Kayla Walker and Emma Garlick.(1712011AM3)

NAWN 1712011AM8 Bramham Lights switch on. (1712011AM8)

NAWN 1712011AM2 Bramham Lights switch on. Pavla Eaton with her children Sophie(5) and James(9). (1712011AM2)