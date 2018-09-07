Village turns out to mark new life for Stables Lane park

New play equipment and refurbishment of a major recreation ground in Boston Spa were officially launched with a family fun day last weekend.

Over 500 people visited Stables Lane Community Park where Ward Councillor Gerald Wilkinson cut the ribbon to open the new toddler play area.

Parish Councillor Carol Taylor, and Lynn Beckwith of the Working Group behind the redevelopment scheme, were the main organisers and they were delighted by the response from the village.

“It is so marvellous to see so many children enjoying themselves whilst their grown ups relax in what used to be an empty field,” said Coun Taylor. “Feedback about the new park has been universally positive.

“With so many young families coming down to experience the new park the Fun Day was an unqualified success.”

Numerous activities took place throughout the afternoon, with refreshments being provided by the Women’s Institute alongside Stew & Oyster staff who provided bar facilities.

And the local tennis and bowling clubs opened their doors to visitors encouraging them to have a go with taster sessions.

Other activities included children’s story telling, a craft table, sweet stall, coin trail and children’s entertainers. All were kept very busy, as indeed was the ice cream van on such a hot day.

Boston Spa Parish councillor and Chairman of the Stables Lane Working Group, Kevin Alderson said: “However, for many it was enough just enjoying a walk around the park, trying out the numerous new seats and picnic tables, or simply sitting in the sunshine while watching the kids explore the new play equipment and relaxing.

“Just getting to know the new Stables Lane and what it can offer.”

Not only did everyone have a very good time but also funds were raised throughout the day in support of further future developments said Coun Alderson.

“All seemed to agree that it was a very good cause and looked forward to additional facilities being added in time.”

Phase One of the refurbishment was recently rescued with discretionary ward funding from Leeds City Council when it fell £30,000 short of its target.

The funding helped to provide park furniture such as seating, picnic tables and benches.

The major scheme, which has been designed to promote health and social wellbeing, was sparked by an arson attack on the changing rooms at the fields.

Parish councillors decided to use insurance money to redevelop the little used recreation area.

Future additions to the field will include improved car parking, an entrance plaza, quiet seating area and multi-user games area for teenagers.