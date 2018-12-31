Village cinema funding boost

Councillor Ryan Stephenson, Conservative councillor for Harewood
Residents and families in Shadwell will be able to see films at their village hall thanks to the council funding.

A grant of almost £1,500 from discretionary funds will enable new equipment to be bought by Shadwell Cinema Club.

Ward councillors are hopeful that with the new items such as a screen and projector, the club will go from strength to strength.

Coun Ryan Stephenson said: “Funding community projects such as this is exactly what our discretionary funds are all about – supporting grass-roots projects. “Being able to see a film on the big screen locally will now be much more convenient and help bring residents together in our community.”

The discretionary MICE scheme is a way for ward councillors to fund small, one-off community projects.

A grant funding of £1,438 was agreed for the Shadwell project at a meeting of the Outer North East Community Committee on December 10.

Coun Sam Firth added: “There is something magical about seeing a film on the big screen.

“From cartoons suitable for the whole family through to scary horror and the latest blockbuster, there really is a film for everyone.

“A good film is a perfect way to escape into a world of make believe.”

And Coun Matthew Robinson added that the facility would play an important role in family life.

“Family time is precious,” he said.

“Everyone has a memory of seeing a film at the cinema that goes on to become a firm favourite or one to avoid!

“I am thrilled we can support this – I’d even go so far to say Yippee-Kai-Yay!”