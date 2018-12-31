Village cinema funding boost

Residents and families in Shadwell will be able to see films at their village hall thanks to the council funding.

A grant of almost £1,500 from discretionary funds will enable new equipment to be bought by Shadwell Cinema Club.

Ward councillors are hopeful that with the new items such as a screen and projector, the club will go from strength to strength.

Coun Ryan Stephenson said: “Funding community projects such as this is exactly what our discretionary funds are all about – supporting grass-roots projects. “Being able to see a film on the big screen locally will now be much more convenient and help bring residents together in our community.”

The discretionary MICE scheme is a way for ward councillors to fund small, one-off community projects.

A grant funding of £1,438 was agreed for the Shadwell project at a meeting of the Outer North East Community Committee on December 10.

Coun Sam Firth added: “There is something magical about seeing a film on the big screen.

“From cartoons suitable for the whole family through to scary horror and the latest blockbuster, there really is a film for everyone.

“A good film is a perfect way to escape into a world of make believe.”

And Coun Matthew Robinson added that the facility would play an important role in family life.

“Family time is precious,” he said.

“Everyone has a memory of seeing a film at the cinema that goes on to become a firm favourite or one to avoid!

“I am thrilled we can support this – I’d even go so far to say Yippee-Kai-Yay!”