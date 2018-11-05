Urgent plea for blood donations

New and existing blood donors are being urged to donate at Wetherby Racecourse on Sunday November 11.

The mobile session will be running from 1.30–3.30pm and 4.35–6.35pm.

NHS Blood and Transplant said the blood donations during the autumn are below expected levels, so the extra session has been arranged with over 100 appointments still available for donors.

There is a need for all donors but particularly donors with O negative and B negative blood groups.

Dominic Sutherland, Head of Donor Marketing, said: “Blood stocks are running low right now.

“We aim to have six days of blood at any time but we currently only have around three days’ stock of some of our key blood groups.

“We’re particularly keen that previous donors attend this session, because we know their blood group and we know they can donate.

“However, we always welcome new donors too. There is also a need for donors with O negative and B negative blood type.”

“If you would like to give blood at Wetherby Racecourse, please book an appointment if you can or come along on the day and for more information please visit www.blood.co.uk