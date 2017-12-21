Unknown person bought hot drinks for police dealing with Knaresborough crash

Harrogate police have praised "a random act of kindness" after an unknown person left money to buy them hot drinks while they dealt with a collision involving two pedestrians.

Police were called to the junction of Tentergate Lane and Boroughbridge Road in Knaresborough where two elderly ladies had been hit by a car, on Tuesday (December 19).

But yesterday, Inspector Paul Cording of Harrogate Police took to Twitter to thank the "unknown member of the public" who bought hot beverages for the emergency services involved.

He said: "Thank you to the unknown member of the public who went into the shop opposite this incident, gave the person behind the till some of their own money & said “That’s to buy brews for the emergency services dealing with the RTC” #RandomActsOfKindness #BrewsForBlues"

The tweet has been liked more than 100 times with many commenting that it was a 'lovely thing to do'.

The two elderly women involved in the incident were both taken to hospital, with one of the women taken to Leeds General Infirmary after she suffered serious injuries.

But Harrogate Traffic Constable, David Minto, who had attended the event posted on Twitter to say that the woman's condition in hospital was much better.