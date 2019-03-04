Twin towns mark 20th anniversary

Brexit difficulties were brushed aside as the 20th year of a twinning agreement between Tadcaster and French town of Saint-Chély-d’Apcher was celebrated.

About 50 children and their teachers were welcomed to the town and spent time with penpals at the Grammar School beore enjoying outings around Tadcaster and trips to York..

Andrew Birdsall said: “We welcomed them into the Boys’ Sunday School and Mayor Don Mackay addressed our guests.

“We took them into St Mary’s Church to view some videos about Tadcaster made in recent years, which they enjoyed and applauded.

“They loved the horses at the Angel and White Horse and were pleasantly surprised to see the new signpost pointing in the direction of Saint-Chély.”

A party from Tadcaster will visit the South of France twin town in August. Anyone interested should contact Andrew on andrewbirdsall@hotmail.com.