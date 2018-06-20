Turning back the clock to 1940s

Visitors to Lotherton Hall last weekend stepped back in time to the 1940s.

Complete with experts and enthusiasts dressed in wartime uniforms and displaying weapons of the time, the country house and gardens were transported back to World War II.

NAWN 1806171AM10 Lotherton Hall 1940's Weekend. Singer Marina Mae . (1806171AM10)

Also present at the two-day re-enactment event were vintage singers and dancers.

To keep youngsters happy there were also craft activities and outdoor games.

Lotherton Hall was once the home of the Gascoigne family and was gifted to the City of Leeds in 1968 by Sir Alvary and Lady Gascoigne, the estate opened to the public the following year and will next year celebrate the 50-year anniversary.

And looking back in time to social history, miners wives Enid Bursey and Barbara Todd, from Micklefield, will be sharing their stories and experiences at Lotherton Hall on June 28 at 2pm in the Drawing Room.

NAWN 1806171AM4 Lotherton Hall 1940's Weekend. Chril Rickell, Sally Rickell and Ian Rickell with their 1942 Dodge WC51. (1806171AM4)

The Mining Memories talk, which celebrates the stay at home mum, will be followed by homemade cakes/tea and coffee in the Servants’ Rooms.