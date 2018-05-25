Tune in to see if Wakefield's Britain's Got Talent stars have made the next round

Two acts from our district will return to the nation's screens tomorrow night as they find if they have reached the next stage of Britain's Got Talent.

Vintage 1940s act the D-Day Darlings and dance group Rise both received the maximum of four "yes" votes from the judges in their first appearances on the show.

Rise have been dancing together for about five years. Last year one member, Hollie Booth, was present the Manchester Arena bombing, where she lost her auntie, Kelly Brewster.

Two other members of the group are from Carleton, Pontefract and D-Day Darlings founder Kate Ashby is from Wakefield.

The acts will now appear together on stage to find out if they are through to the next round.

Britain's Got Talent will be broadcast tomorrow (Saturday) at 8pm.