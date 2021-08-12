Update at 1.20pm: A64 eastbound closed near Tadcaster

Fire engine.

The agency is advising drivers that the A64 remains closed eastbound between the A659 junction, near junction 44, A1(M) to the A659 junction at Islington following a crane fire this morning (Thursday).

Due to emergency repairs needed on the carriageway and the removal of the 100-tonne crane, which has now been extinguished, the eastbound carriageway is not expected to reopen until at least 6am tomorrow morning (Friday) as work is carried out.

The westbound carriageway has since reopened.

Diversions are in place taking eastbound traffic along the A659 through the market town of Tadcaster to re-join the A64 past the incident.

The crane has now been extinguished by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and awaits recovery.

Stephen Strong, Yorkshire and North East Operations Manager, Highways England, said: “We’re working as fast as we can to carry out the essential and emergency repairs required to the eastbound carriageway, as well as the safe removal of the crane, so we can ensure a safe flow of traffic.

“We’re urging drivers who have to travel this route to allow extra journey time and plan ahead.”