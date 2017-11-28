Trucker arrested after pensioner killed in North Yorkshire crash

A LORRY driver was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a pensioner suffered fatal injuries in a crash in the Richmond area of North Yorkshire.

Police said 77-year-old Raymond Parkinson was driving a black Nissan Qashqai which was involved in collision with a truck and a car on the A66 near West Layton just before 3.30pm on Sunday. (November 26)

The collision at the A66 junction with Collier Lane involved a white Renault Premium HGV truck and a silver Seat Ibiza.

Mr Parkinson, from Hartlepool, died at the scene.

The driver of the HGV, a 33-year-old man from Motherwell was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

Officers from North Yorkshire Police's major collision investigation team are appealing for any witnesses who have not yet made contact with them to call police on 101, select option 2 and ask to speak to TS Jeremy Bartley. Or email MCIT@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Please quote reference 12170212299.