Major road scheme to aid motorists

North Yorkshire Councy Council Highways has resurfaced the roundabout above the A1(M) at junction 46, which gives access to the town and surrounding villages.

County Councillor Don Mackenzie, Executive Member for Access, said: “The improvements to the surface of this major road will be welcomed by the local community as well as HGV drivers, who use the lorry park within the service facilities.

“It was a large-scale project as our highways teams carried out surveys and drainage investigations prior to the full resurfacing.

“It’s great to see such a huge improvement to the surface which will meet future traffic demands.”

The junction was closed for a few weeks to enable the extensive work to be carried out.

The work was carried out in two phases, from October 4-8 for surveys and drainage investigations, then from October 16-24 for resurfacing.

Overnight closures of the junction, including the slip roads from the A1(M), were put in place along with a diversion.

County Coun Andy Paraskos, Member for Ainsty division, added: “Over the years the volume of traffic had worn down the road surface and there had been concerns raised by locals.