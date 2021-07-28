Bus hits shop front in Wetherby town centre
A bus hit the shop front of Youngs of Wetherby and missed crashing into neighbouring Wetherby Whaler Fish and Chip Restaurants on Tuesday evening.
Emergency services and officers from West Yorkshire Police rushed to the scene after the crash, which closed Market Place in Wetherby’s town centre.
An eye witness (who declined to be named) said: “It happened quickly. A car was turning and the bus was setting off. There was a collision and the bus hit another car and just seemed to drift across into the shop.”
A police spokesperson said that no one was injured in the incident.
The accident caused disruption to travel in Wetherby.
On Twitter, Metro said: “Due to an accident outside Wetherby Bus Station @FirstWestYorks Service X99 is unable to serve the Bus Station and will use the High Street. Because of this, services are unable to serve Linton.”