A64 Road closures and diversions
Temporary road closures will be in place on the A64 as work continues on the East Leeds Orbital Route.
Wednesday, 20th October 2021, 2:46 pm
The A64 will be closed for from Scholes Lane to Woodlands Way - Friday October 22, 7pm to Monday October 25, 6am.
“Diversions will be in place,” said a spokesman for ELOR Project Team at Leeds City Council Highways.
“Apologies for any inconvenience these temporary works will cause.”