A1(M) northbound closure: Heavy traffic as one lane remains shut after two crashes near Allerton Park Interchange

Police have begun to reopen the A1(M) northbound following two crashes near the Allerton Park Interchange in North Yorkshire.

The motorway is now open from junction 46 (Wetherby) but one of three lanes on the northbound carriageway is still closed between junction 47 (Allerton Park) and junction 48 (Boroughbridge).

The motorway had been fully closed between junctions 46 and 48 after two collisions during the early hours, one of which left a lorry driver seriously injured.

Issuing an update on Twitter, Sergeant Paul Cording, of North Yorkshire Police's Road Policing Group, said: "We have managed to fully reopen #A1(M) Northbound from J46 #Wetherby and lanes 2 & 3 between J47 #AllertonPark & J48 #Boroughbridge past the collision scene but there is still heavy traffic in the area so please allow extra time for your journey. Thank you for your patience."

Heavy traffic is also being reported on the A64 near York as a result of the earlier diversions.

Bus operator CityZap said its service between Leeds and York had been disrupted.

Warning passengers of delays, it tweeted: "#Cityzap Delayed Due to A1M closure all traffic is diverting via the A64 which is causing a huge backlog. Buses are starting to run 40 minutes late. We apologise for this and are working hard to ease the situation."