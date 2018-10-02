Town goes quackers to aid pool safety

Safety at Tadcaster Community Pool has been given a boost after the charity’s annual Duck Race brought in £3,714.15.

Facility Manager Chris Porter said the money raised will be put towards installing a Drowning Detection System which will aid lifeguards and improve safety for all swimmers.

“We had 2,000 ducks and 41 corporate ducks which were launched from Tadcaster Viaduct into the River Wharfe,” said Chris.

“The Ducks then raced to the finish line just before the town bridge.

“The weather was really kind with bright sunshine all day.”

The winner of the corporate duck race was St Joseph’s school, who have won one year’s free advertising at Tadcaster Pool, which is run as a charity.

“The event also saw stall holders and community groups raise money for their charities and a great day was had by all,” added Chris.

“I would like to thank Molson Coors the Lower Wharfe Canoe Club and all the staff and volunteers that made the day so successful.”