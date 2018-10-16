Tour de Yorkshire heads for Selby area

Selby will be one of the start or finish towns for next year’s Tour de Yorkshire race.

The announcement comes just a week after it was revealed that Tadcaster will host a race start as part of next year’s cycling world championships too.

Selby District Council bid to be involved in next year’s race as Leader Coun Mark Crane, explained: “We know from our previous experience of being involved in the Tour de Yorkshire what a great boost it can be for the profile of our area.

“That’s why we put forward a bid to be involved next year and linked this to the Abbey celebrations.

Details of whether the town will be a start or finish location will be announced later in a few months.

It is the fourth time the Tour de Yorkshire, organised by Welcome to Yorkshire and ASO between May 2-5, has included the Selby district since it started in 2015.

Coun Crane added: “I’m sure that Selby will put on a great show, whether we host a start or a finish.

“We’ve seen that before, and from our experience of hosting a start in Tadcaster too.”