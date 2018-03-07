Tour best dressed awards

New awards to honour towns and villages who go all out with their decorations to welcome the 2018 Tour de Yorkshire have been unveiled.

The inaugural Best Dressed competition, in association with the Yorkshire Post, has four categories: Best Dressed Village, Town, Host Location and Spirit of Le Tour.

The Best Dressed awards will be given to locations with the most spectacular, eye-catching decorations.

Day two will see the four-day tour go through Barwick-in-Elmet, Thorner, Bardsey, East Keswick, East Rigton and Harewood.

Winners will receive plaque.

Sir Gary Verity, chief executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “Every year I’m blown away by the creativity of people who pull out all the stops to decorate their home towns and villages to celebrate the Tour de Yorkshire - which is so much more than a bike race, it’s about bringing people together.”

Last year the tour, featuring some of the World’s best male and female racing cyclists, travelled through Tadcaster, Boston Spa and Wetherby.