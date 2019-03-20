Ticket offer on Tom Stoppard's Rough Crossing coming to Leeds Grand Theatre

All aboard for Rough Crossing, the farce from Academy, Tony and Olivier Award-winning writer Tom Stoppard.

The all-star cast includes John Partridge, winner of 2018’s Celebrity Masterchef, well known to TV audiences as EastEnders’ charismatic Christian Clarke, and one of West End theatre’s most prolific leading men.

Starring alongside John is Olivier Award nominee Charlie Stemp, fresh from his Palladium and Broadway triumphs. They are joined by West End star Issy van Randwyck, comedy TV favourite Matthew Cottle Holby City’s Rob Ostlere and Simon Dutton.

Two famous playwrights, one jealous composer, an unorthodox waiter, and a mistimed lifeboat drill... Let the sharp Atlantic winds turn to gales of hysterical laughter as our colourful characters become tangled in a string of absurd events, as they rehearse a show while en route to New York.

Rough Crossing runs at Leeds Grand Theatre, from Monday April 1 to Saturday April 6

Ticket offer: stalls seats for £20 at Monday to Thursday.

Quote ‘Stoppard Offer’ when booking via Box Office or use Promo Code STOPPARD online.

Tickets: 0844 848 2700 or www.leedsgrandtheatre.com