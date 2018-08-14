This is when the sun is set to make a return to Yorkshire

The warm and sunny weather of the past few weeks was recently interrupted by heavy rain, wind and thunderstorms, but will the sun be making a reappearance anytime soon?

Although the sun is set to make a reappearance in various parts of the region this week, it will be in short sunny spells and combined with periods of cloud and rain.

Will the sun be making a reappearance anytime soon?

According to the Met Office, tomorrow (August 15) will start mainly dry and bright, but cloud will thicken throughout the day with a freshening and gusty wind and rain, mainly affecting the Pennines.

This will then locally turn heavier and persistent, but maximum temperatures will be around 26 °C.

Thursday will be mainly dry with a mixture of sunshine and showers, with brisk winds.

Friday windy with cloud and rain for most parts, clearing overnight. Saturday mainly dry but chance of rain later.

Monday will then see sunny periods again, with a peak temperature of around 21C.

However, according to the Met Office, the long-term forecast for the UK will then see the weather slowly, but gradually improve from the end of August, with brighter, drier and warmer weather.

High pressure is set to dominate towards the end of this month, with southern areas perhaps seeing the driest and brightest weather.

However, further outbreaks of rain and strong winds may move across the north, and perhaps sink southeastwards at times.

Into September, the UK is set to see some longer dry and settled spells at times, these perhaps becoming more dominant in the north and northwest.

Temperatures are likely to be generally warmer than average, but further into September there will an increasing chance of some chillier nights.