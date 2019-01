Looking at 17 of the most common jobs in the UK we have listed the salary you should be expecting to receive in Harrogate, according to figures collected through jobs site Adzuna.co.uk.

1. Business Development Manager Topping the list for their average annual salaries are Business Development Managers in Harrogate: 41,606 - compared to a national average of 38,379 (Source: adzuna)

2. Business Analyst The average annual salary for Business Analysts in Harrogate is 39,395 - compared to a national average of 51,976 (Source: adzuna)

3. Project Manager Project Managers in Harrogate have an average salary of 38,568, compared to a national average of 47,406 (Source: adzuna)

4. Teacher Teachers in Harrogate have an average annual salary of 36,579 -compared to an national average of 32,778 (Source: adzuna)

