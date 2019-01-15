This is the hotel where Marcelo Bielsa lived after arriving at Leeds United

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa spent months living in this luxury hotel near Harrogate after arriving at the club last summer.

The Argentine took a room at Grade I-listed Rudding Park in Follifoot while he looked for a property of his own.

The hotel's rooftop garden and spa

Bielsa - known for his strong work ethic - has now moved into a flat in the Wetherby area, where he is a regular visitor to Italian restaurant Sant Angelo.

During his time as a hotel guest, he was apparently the first down for breakfast most mornings and often ordered eggs.

He would have been able to take advantages of a range of facilities at the complex, which boasts two golf courses, a spa, rooftop garden, indoor swimming pool, private cinema, gym, two restaurants and 300 acres of landscaped gardens and woodland.

The manager even visited the Great Yorkshire Show in Harrogate during his early weeks in England.

The Rudding Park estate has been owned by the Mackaness family, who developed the leisure complex, since 1972.