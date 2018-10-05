This Harrogate garage are giving £15 from every MOT this month to fight breast cancer

A family-run garage and MOT testing centre in Harrogate will be wearing pink jumpers this October to support Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

The team at Carmaster garage, Camwal Road, Harrogate are donning pink and giving £15 from every MOT booked and paid for in October to Saint Michael's Hospice.

Managing director at the garage, Rebecca Pullan, explained that various team members had been touched by breast cancer and others had friends or family who have been cared for at Saint Michael's.

She said: "A very close friend of mine died in Saint Michael's. You hear about these places and you know about them and then you visit somewhere that you have preconceptions about. But it was the most wonderful place, they gave my friend the most wonderful care.

"She died there about three or four years ago from breast cancer and since then two other friends of mine have had breast cancer and had to have a mastectomy.

"I just thought we need to do something, we need to stand up and other members of our team here have had bereavements, friends or family who have been cared for at the hospice, not necessarily breast cancer but we all agree how wonderful a job they do there."

The garage is only in its first week of the fundraiser but they have already raised over £350 and the pink jumpers are starting to look more dirty...

But the more bookings, the more raised, so the dirtier the jumpers the better! And as a quirky way of keeping customers up to date with their progress, Rebecca is posting regular photos of the team on the garage's Facebook page.

MOTs should be booked and paid for in October but can be used at any time until September 2019.