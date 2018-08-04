The Upper Wharfedale Fell Rescue Association column with David Dennis

It has been a busy first six months of the year with some 31 call outs and if this level continues our record year of 57 set a couple of years ago could well be broken. Sadly two of the call outs resulted in fatalities.

Locally we had nine call outs with searches for missing people in Pateley Bridge and Harrogate and further afield near Thirsk where we were asked for assistance by the Scarborough and Ryedale team.

The state of the art Land Rover Discovery.

Injuries included a mountain biker at Leathley, a 12 year old trials rider at Beckwithshaw, and a female with a hip injury at Pateley Bridge.

All of these involved treatment and stretcher carries to a waiting road ambulance.

We also completed a stretcher transfer of a patient to an ambulance at Darley.

A call-out to Grimwith Reservoir resulted in one of the fatalities. Sadly we were unable to resuscitate a male walker who had been found unconscious.

The truly amazing rescue of the boys from the flooded cave system in Thailand brought back memories of a similar situation we had to deal with at Sleets Gill some years ago which involved two stranded adult cavers who were in the same situation as the boys.

Several national television companies sought our experience of this major rescue during the Thailand protracted rescue.

Our Wharfedale Three Peaks major fundraiser was again a great success, the weather was glorious and we had such encouraging feedback from the participants.

It was so pleasing to welcome the Sheffield University cavers who we had rescued earlier in the year who had returned to support the event and to have a reunion with the team members who had been involved in their dramatic rescue.

It was a great moment for all of us.

Monies are still coming in but the signs are we might even beat last year’s splendid figure of £6,500.

Another enjoyable encounter was with a state of the art brand new Land Rover Discovery in full Mountain Rescue livery.

Sadly it is only ours for two weeks before moving on to another team.

It was the direct result of Prince William our national Royal Patron who had acquired the one year loan from Land Rover whilst he was attending a polo match – it certainly pays to have friends in high places!