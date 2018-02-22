The Under the Hammer column – Hartleys Spring Fine Sale

Auctioneers are always dogged by deadlines and Hartleys Spring Fine Sale was no exception with the three days or so after entries were theoretically closed particularly popular this time.

So as this item goes to press we can just about write with confidence regarding this Ilkley sale which will be held on Wednesday 21 March.

French Apache knuckle duster knife revolver, c.1875, �1,200-�1,800.

Each of these quarterly sales has a special occasional section and this time it will be arms, militaria and field sports.

The star item amongst this is very much a specialist piece, a rare Gifford Patent Co2 8mm rifle, late 19th Century in very good condition and most unusually accompanied by its original cardboard box. This is estimated at £2,000-£3,000.

Other items of interest in this 100 lot section are an 1812 French light cavalry sabre £800-£1,200, a superb Turkish 19th century Yataghan sword with silver mounts and scabbard £800-£1,400, a South Sea Islands fighting staff £500-£700, a Japanese Naval Katana £800-£1,200, and a French Apache knuckle duster knife revolver, around 1875, with 6 shot cylinder £1,200-£1,800.

The sale starts with the ceramics, glass and silver sections, and a varied entry include a splendid 14” Royal Worcester vase and cover dated 1912 painted with landscapes and sheep by Harry Davis estimate £2,000-£3,000, a 1920’s Ruskin baluster pottery vase £1,200-£1,800, and a Royal Doulton loving cup commemorating Jan Van Riebeek’s landing at the Cape of Good Hope in 1652 £1,000-£1,200.

Royal Worcester vase and cover, 1912, estimate �2,000-�3,000.

Watches include a gents 9ct Rolex wristwatch £1,200-£1,600, and a gents Girard-Perregaum steel cased wristwatch with integral bracelet £1,500-£1,800, while the jewellery section of 75 lots is mainly an inviting selection of reasonably priced items but also includes a diamond dress ring £1,200-£1,600, and an 18ct bi-colour gold collar £1,200-£1,500.

Then follows the various picture sections with two oils by Yorkshire Peter Brook comprising “The North East Sand Yachts”, 1979 £2,000-£3,000, and “Undaunted Sheep” £2,500-£3,200.

The selection of prints includes three after L.S. Lowry with lower estimates between £300 and £1,000, and three of London after Edward Bawden each estimated £1,500-£2,000.

A small clock section includes affordable table and longcase clocks, and in particular an ebonised 20” table clock by R. Davers, Bath £2,000-£2,500, an 18th century ebonised bracket clock by E. Wickstead, London £1,200-£1,500, and, head and shoulders above the rest a delightful mahogany carved musical table clock by Daniel Fenn, London estimated at £6,000-£8,000.

Finally, the furniture completes the sale with 80 lots from the 17th to 20th centuries.

There is a neat “Mouseman” Thompson square dining table 36” wide at £1,200-£1,500, and by contrast an oak refectory table c.1700 7ft long offered at £500-£700. Also included are an 18th century oak press cupboard dated 1711 at £600-£1,000, a Victorian Aesthetic Movement oak side cabinet £600-£900, and a set of eight rosewood and brass inlaid dining chairs £600-£900.

A Victorian Gothic rosewood side cabinet with mirrored front is estimated at £700-£1,000, and a fine pair of Louis XVI parcel gilt fauteuils c.1780 listed at £1,200-£1,500.

The sale is on view on Saturday morning , Monday and Tuesday prior to the sale.