The essential festival guide to summer in Leeds

With summer now in full swing, festival season is well and truly upon us and Leeds is brimming with exciting events to look forward to over the coming months.
From foodie feasts to lively music events, there's no shortage of things to do this summer.
June
Gin Festival Leeds
It's the UK's first and biggest gin festival and it will be rolling into Leeds Town Hall for a booze-filled weekend, where there will be more than 100 different gins to sample, recipe cocktails, a pop-up gin shop and delicious street food on offer.
When: 22 - 24 June
More info: ginfestival.com
Leeds Yoga and Wellness Festival
Celebrating happiness, wellbeing and body positivity, attendees can get involved in yoga workshops, minfulness, dance sessions and workout classes, before indulging in some tasty snacks provided by North Star Coffee Shop and General Store.
When: 22 June
More info: yogahero.co.uk
Leeds Waterfront Festival
Granary Wharf will be transformed into a hub of family friendly free activities over two days, from 10am to 4pm, with a climbing wall, fishing sessions, water-based activities and a historic heritage boats all on hand to enjoy.
When: 23 - 24 June
More info: canalrivertrust.org.uk
Made In Leeds Festival
Returning to Thwaite Mills to celebrate its fifth birthday, this year's stages are curated by Leeds' home-grown clubbing brands and is sure to delight avid clubbers with its resident DJs.
When: 30 June
More info: madeinleedsfestival.com
The North Leeds Food Festival
Taking place at Roundhay Park, this family friendly event offers a mouth-watering variety of street food from some of the best traders in the UK, artisan local produce, live music and entertainment, making it a must-visit for all foodie fans.
When: 30 June - 1 July
More info: northleedsfoodfestival.co.uk
July
Cocoon in the Park
This day-long electronic music festival is held in the grounds of Temple Newsam, offering a picturesque setting for a lively night of dancing and entertainment from a string of house and techno artists.
When: 14 July
More info: cocooninthepark.com
Health and Healing Festival
Held at the Grammar School at Leeds, this festival is all about showcasing the world of holistic living through workshops, talks and demonstrations, and will feature a wealth of items to buy, including aromatherapy oils, essences and healthcare products.
When: 14 - 15 July
More info: healthhealingfestivals.co.uk
Jazz Leeds
Running for six days at a number of city centre venues, including the Wardobe, Millennium Square and the Carriageworks, this popular festival celebrates the world of jazz music, with a host of exciting artists lined up to play.
When: 19 - 24 July
More info: jazzleeds.org.uk
Rum and Reggae Festival
Offering a wide selection of rums, including rare and special craft rums from the West Indies, Cuba, South America and the United States, drinkers can enjoy a rum journey around the world against a backdrop of smooth reggae music.
When: 28 - 29 July
More info: eventbrite.com
August
VW Festvial
Taking place in the grounds of Harewood House, visitors can enjoy a full weekend of live music, entertainment, trade stands and VW vehicle displays, ensuring a wealth of entertainment for the whole family.
When: 10 - 12 August
More info: vwfestival.co.uk
Leeds Fake Festival
The ideal alternative to the real thing, this annual festival at Roundhay Park features six tribute bands to some of the biggest names in rock, with this year's line-up including nods to Green Day, Queen and The Stone Roses.
When: 11 August
More info: fakefestivals.co.uk
Ilkley Jazz Festival
Offerng five jazz filled days of live entertainment at a variety of venues around Ilkley, including wine bars and local pubs, this festival is a great opportunity to discover new music and see some of the best jazz performers around.
When: 14 - 19 August
More info: ilkleyjazzfest.blogspot.com
Leeds Festival
It's the biggest music festival of the summer offering three jam packed days of entertainment, with the likes of Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco, Kings of Leon and Kendrick Lamar taking this year's headline spots at Bramham Park.
When: 24 - 26 August
More info: leedsfestival.com