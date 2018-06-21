The essential festival guide to summer in Leeds

With summer now in full swing, festival season is well and truly upon us and Leeds is brimming with exciting events to look forward to over the coming months.

From foodie feasts to lively music events, there's no shortage of things to do this summer.

Leeds Gin Festival will offer more than 100 different gins to sample

June

Gin Festival Leeds

It's the UK's first and biggest gin festival and it will be rolling into Leeds Town Hall for a booze-filled weekend, where there will be more than 100 different gins to sample, recipe cocktails, a pop-up gin shop and delicious street food on offer.

When: 22 - 24 June

A huge display of VW vehicles will be on show at Harewood House

More info: ginfestival.com



Leeds Yoga and Wellness Festival

Celebrating happiness, wellbeing and body positivity, attendees can get involved in yoga workshops, minfulness, dance sessions and workout classes, before indulging in some tasty snacks provided by North Star Coffee Shop and General Store.

When: 22 June

A mouth-watering array of street food will be on offer at The North Leeds Food Festival

More info: yogahero.co.uk



Leeds Waterfront Festival

Granary Wharf will be transformed into a hub of family friendly free activities over two days, from 10am to 4pm, with a climbing wall, fishing sessions, water-based activities and a historic heritage boats all on hand to enjoy.

When: 23 - 24 June

More info: canalrivertrust.org.uk



Made In Leeds Festival

Returning to Thwaite Mills to celebrate its fifth birthday, this year's stages are curated by Leeds' home-grown clubbing brands and is sure to delight avid clubbers with its resident DJs.

When: 30 June

More info: madeinleedsfestival.com



The North Leeds Food Festival

Taking place at Roundhay Park, this family friendly event offers a mouth-watering variety of street food from some of the best traders in the UK, artisan local produce, live music and entertainment, making it a must-visit for all foodie fans.

When: 30 June - 1 July

More info: northleedsfoodfestival.co.uk



July

Cocoon in the Park

This day-long electronic music festival is held in the grounds of Temple Newsam, offering a picturesque setting for a lively night of dancing and entertainment from a string of house and techno artists.

When: 14 July

More info: cocooninthepark.com



Health and Healing Festival

Held at the Grammar School at Leeds, this festival is all about showcasing the world of holistic living through workshops, talks and demonstrations, and will feature a wealth of items to buy, including aromatherapy oils, essences and healthcare products.

When: 14 - 15 July

More info: healthhealingfestivals.co.uk



Jazz Leeds

Running for six days at a number of city centre venues, including the Wardobe, Millennium Square and the Carriageworks, this popular festival celebrates the world of jazz music, with a host of exciting artists lined up to play.

When: 19 - 24 July

More info: jazzleeds.org.uk



Rum and Reggae Festival

Offering a wide selection of rums, including rare and special craft rums from the West Indies, Cuba, South America and the United States, drinkers can enjoy a rum journey around the world against a backdrop of smooth reggae music.

When: 28 - 29 July

More info: eventbrite.com



August

VW Festvial

Taking place in the grounds of Harewood House, visitors can enjoy a full weekend of live music, entertainment, trade stands and VW vehicle displays, ensuring a wealth of entertainment for the whole family.

When: 10 - 12 August

More info: vwfestival.co.uk



Leeds Fake Festival

The ideal alternative to the real thing, this annual festival at Roundhay Park features six tribute bands to some of the biggest names in rock, with this year's line-up including nods to Green Day, Queen and The Stone Roses.

When: 11 August

More info: fakefestivals.co.uk



Ilkley Jazz Festival

Offerng five jazz filled days of live entertainment at a variety of venues around Ilkley, including wine bars and local pubs, this festival is a great opportunity to discover new music and see some of the best jazz performers around.

When: 14 - 19 August

More info: ilkleyjazzfest.blogspot.com



Leeds Festival

It's the biggest music festival of the summer offering three jam packed days of entertainment, with the likes of Fall Out Boy, Panic! At The Disco, Kings of Leon and Kendrick Lamar taking this year's headline spots at Bramham Park.

When: 24 - 26 August

More info: leedsfestival.com

