Tadcaster rallies to help flood hit communities

The village of Fishlake, Doncaster, submerged under still rising flood water is cut off. November 09, 2019. A Severe Flood warning is in place for the village as river levels continue to rise. See SWNS story SWLEflood. Seven severe flood warnings are still in place as the Governmentâ€TMs flood warning information site warned life could be at danger over the weather. All seven areas affected are near the River Don which flows through Doncaster, Rotherham and Sheffield. They are at Barnby Dun, Bentley, Fishlake, Kirk Bramwith, Kirk Sandall, South Bramwith and Willow Bridge Caravan Site. There are also 61 flood warnings.

Just as people rallied to help residents when floods hit the brewery town in 2015, the group called for return support.

“After the devastating flooding we want to be able to support the community so local to us in the Doncaster areas affected - Fishlake, Bentley and Stainforth,” said a spokesman for the group.

“We are going to put together a bulk of cleaning things to take over to show our support, just like other communities did to us in 2015.”

Communities flooded in the Doncaster area last week when a month’s worth of rain fell in 24-hours.

“Unfortunately these communities flooded in 2007, with so many homes and businesses not insured they have a very long road ahead.

“The priority for them in the coming days is cleaning and more cleaning, then the drying phase begins.