Tadcaster Harriers launch weekly beginners group

A beginners running group is starting later this month in Tadcaster.

The group, led by trained running leaders from Tadcaster Harriers will start on Thursday, March 29, at 6.45pm, at Magnet Sports and Social Club in Tadcaster centre and then every Thursday for ten weeks.

Harriers Chairman Mark Swinden said: “It is aimed at men and women who would like to try running, to get a bit fitter, and to run with others.

“The group is aimed at new and returning runners. There is a cost of £10 for the whole programme.”

Mark, who is one of the group leaders, added: “This will be our sixth group and every time we have had a great response and we are expecting the same this year. We have already had a number of people sign up, even before the launch.”

Previous group member Shirley Harrison said: “When I joined the group I had never run before and I’ve now done several races including the Great North Run. Go on, give it a go!”

Keith Smith added that joining the group was the best decision he had made and loved it.

The Group is part of the RunTogether initiative organised by England Athletics. The entry system is online at https://groups.runtogether.co.uk/TryRunningTadcaster

For further details contact Mark Swinden on 07789 512106 or email swindenmark@sky.com