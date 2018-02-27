Tadcaster Hanover House aids charity

Staff and residents at retirement housing estates managed by Hanover Housing Association were celebrating last week after the organisation’s Chair, Dr Stuart Burgess, presented Macmillan Cancer Support with a cheque for £50,000 thanks to fundraising efforts from a number of their estates across the country.

This year residents from Popple Well Springs in Tadcaster were among the leading fundraisers for the charity.

Activities included raffles, coffee mornings and cake baking sessions. The £50,000 donation represents the largest ever fundraising effort by Hanover and its residents.

Dr Stuart Burgess said: “This is really is a tremendous fundraising effort to help support the many friends, colleagues and loved ones who have faced cancer. “I am particularly impressed by the enthusiasm of our residents, many of whom are retirees and pensioners.”

On receiving the donation, Leena Sirpal, Senior Fundraising Manager at Macmillan said: “We are extremely grateful for the fundraising efforts from the Hanover communities across the country.

“They have raised an incredible amount of money over the last year which will benefit many people living with cancer.”

Macmillan is a leading campaigner around issues that help improve the lives of people affected by cancer.

The number of people aged 65 and over living with cancer grew by some 300,000 (up 23%) in the five years to 2015. By 2040 older people will account for 77 per cent of all people living with a cancer diagnosis, an increase of 66 per cent from the 2015 figure.